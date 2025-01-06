Search

WATCH: Trump reaffirms vow of ‘hell to pay’ if hostages aren’t released by Jan. 20th

Donald Trump promised Israel that if the hostages, who have been held in horrific tunnels for over 450 days, aren’t released by his inauguration day, there will be ‘hell to pay.’

