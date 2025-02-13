WATCH: TV show from the 80’s predicted Trump’s solution for Gaza February 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tv-show-from-the-80s-predicted-trumps-solution-for-gaza/ Email Print In light of President Trump’s recent announcements about relocating Palestinians to a place where they have a future free from violence and terrorism, as well as annexing Greenland, the hit TV show “Golden Girls” from the 80’s somehow predicted this unexpected solution. Golden GirlsGreenlandPalestinians