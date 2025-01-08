Search

WATCH: Undercover border officers arrest wanted suspect deep inside Nablus

In a daring operation, Israeli special forces stormed into the Dheisheh camp near Bethlehem, swiftly emerging from a van, pulling a suspect from his car, and taking him into custody in a matter of moments.

