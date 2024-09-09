Search

WATCH: University of Toronto protest leader calls Haniyeh ‘the chief,’ and Abu Obaida ‘our spokesperson’

Ahmad Jarrar Hajahmad has been repeatedly documented supporting terrorism and spreading antisemitic propaganda in his protest speeches.

