WATCH: University of Toronto protest leader calls Haniyeh 'the chief,' and Abu Obaida 'our spokesperson' September 9, 2024

Ahmad Jarrar Hajahmad has been repeatedly documented supporting terrorism and spreading antisemitic propaganda in his protest speeches.

"Our [Hxmas] spokesperson" "the [Hxmas] chief"

Ahmad Jarrar Hajahmad delivered an impassioned speech filled with Hxmas propaganda, where he referred to Ismail Haniyeh as "the chief" and called Abu Obaida "our spokesperson."@l3v1at4an pic.twitter.com/S2QKB5I0I1

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 9, 2024