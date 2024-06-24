WATCH: Violent clashes erupt outside California synagogue June 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-violent-clashes-erupt-outside-california-synagogue/ Email Print Mobs of terror supporters violently rampaged through the streets of Los Angeles, assaulting Jews protecting their synagogue, causing mayhem and madness. The video footage from the Palestine protest outside of a synagogue in LA are shocking.Mob of protestors using violence against Jews in broad daylight.How does this movement have any legitimacy? https://t.co/guPtwrHBG4 pic.twitter.com/5dNF3oOk8w — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 23, 2024 NEW: Pro-Palestine protesters block the entrance to a synagogue in Los Angeles and physically assault Jews in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.Masked protesters were reportedly preventing Jews from entering the synagogue. The Los Angeles police department responded to the… pic.twitter.com/TvU94hZQGZ— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 23, 2024 🚨INSANE FOOTAGE: Protestor stops, looks at our on-the-scene reporter @camhigby and bear sprays him directly in eyes only feet away. Members of the community immediately rush to his aid. Cam is now recovering at home. pic.twitter.com/FnHmUvoo6b— Today is America (@TodayisAmerica) June 23, 2024Read 85,000 elementary school students in US city offered free trips to learn about Holocaust, antisemitism Adat TorahAntisemitismHamas supportersLos AngelesPogrom