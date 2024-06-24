Search

WATCH: Violent clashes erupt outside California synagogue

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-violent-clashes-erupt-outside-california-synagogue/
Email Print

Mobs of terror supporters violently rampaged through the streets of Los Angeles, assaulting Jews protecting their synagogue, causing mayhem and madness.







Read  85,000 elementary school students in US city offered free trips to learn about Holocaust, antisemitism

>