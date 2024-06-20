WATCH: Why the IDF shouldn’t allow foreign media into Gaza June 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-why-the-idf-shouldnt-allow-foreign-media-into-gaza/ Email Print The IDF has been criticized for the limited foreign media coverage allowed into Gaza, and for a good reason, says military expert Michael P. Pregent. Journalists who are not in Gaza already parrot Hamas lies – if they are allowed in Gaza by the IDF, they will be more prone to spread lies under threat or complicity.This is not Iraq or Afghanistan – there are no coalition forces to embed with.The media has already picked… https://t.co/mcxOcraJj9 pic.twitter.com/L996I9M7n2 — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) June 19, 2024 foreign mediaGazaHamas propagandaIDFMSM