WATCH: Wife-beating should be therapeutic not vindictive says Palestinian doctor July 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wife-beating-should-be-therapeutic-not-vindictive-says-palestinian-doctor/ Email Print The doctor also stressed not to hit vital organs when beating your wife, and to make sure it’s to teach her and set her on the right path. Islamic Therapy: Palestinian doctor at Islamic University Of Gaza warns Palestinian husbands not to seriously injure, break wives’ bones or damage vital organs. He says men have a right & must beat their wives but: ״Wife-Beating Should Be Therapeutic, Not Vindictive״. ~ Liza… pic.twitter.com/956r2xfpKG — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 23, 2024 Islamic University Of GazaTherapywife-beating