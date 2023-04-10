WATCH: WSJ reporter, son of Soviet-Jewish immigrants to US, charged with spying in Russia April 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wsj-reporter-son-of-soviet-jewish-immigrants-to-us-charged-with-spying-in-russia/ Email Print Wall Street Journal Deputy Bureau Chief for the Middle East Shayndi Raice discusses the recent campaign launched to press for WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovitch to be freed. Gershkovitch also happens to be the son of Soviet Jewish immigrants to the U.S. This is the first time that an American journalist has been detained in Russia since the Cold War. Evan GershkovichFormer Soviet UnionRussiaSoviet JewsUS-Russia relations