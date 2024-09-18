WATCH: ‘You should hide your head in a bag’ – Senators fire off at Arab American witness during campus antisemitism hearing

Senator John Kennedy and Senator Josh Hawley grilled Maya Berry, the Executive Director of the Arab American Institute, on campus antisemitism and rising hate crimes across America.

.@SenJohnKennedy: You support Hamas, do you not?@AAIUSA's Maya Berry: Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support…You asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country? pic.twitter.com/h7WU3ePLOu — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2024