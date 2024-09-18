WATCH: ‘You should hide your head in a bag’ – Senators fire off at Arab American witness during campus antisemitism hearing September 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-you-should-hide-your-head-in-a-bag-senators-fire-off-at-arab-american-witness-during-campus-antisemitism-hearing/ Email Print Senator John Kennedy and Senator Josh Hawley grilled Maya Berry, the Executive Director of the Arab American Institute, on campus antisemitism and rising hate crimes across America. .@SenJohnKennedy: You support Hamas, do you not?@AAIUSA's Maya Berry: Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support…You asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country? pic.twitter.com/h7WU3ePLOu — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2024 The Democrat witnesses won’t condemn antisemitism on college campuses because it’s too “nuanced” There’s nothing nuanced about “long live the intifada” – that’s about killing Jews. And everybody knows it pic.twitter.com/4v7lxHGitu — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 17, 2024 American Arab InstituteJohn KennedyJosh HawleyMaya Berry