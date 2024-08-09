White House calls defeated congresswoman Cori Bush’s statements against AIPAC ‘inflammatory and divisive’

Cori Bush: ‘Let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down!’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The White House called defeated Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush’s remarks about AIPAC “divisive and inflammatory” at a time when political rhetoric is heating up.

When the results of the Missouri Democratic primary came in, Bush said, “There is nothing that happens in my life that happens in vain.”

She said she would no longer conform to the conventional behavior of a congresswoman and added, “Let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down!”

The phrase is a reference to a gospel hymn that describes tearing down Satan’s kingdom and defeating evil.

When asked about Cori Bush’s remarks, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, made reference to Biden’s statement following the assassination attempt against Donald Trump last month.

“The President has always been very clear, and very recently, after the assassination attempt of the last president, about lowering rhetoric.”

She added, “It is important that we be very mindful of what we say. This kind of rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive and incredibly unhelpful.”

(It should be noted that the motivations of the deceased would-be assassin are still unknown).

Cori Bush is a former faith healer and member of the “Squad,” a group of progressive, primarily anti-Israel group of Congress members.

American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent more than $9 million to defeat anti-Israel candidate Bush.

Bush trailed Wesley Bell by 5 points with 84 percent of the vote reported when the Associated Press called the race just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cori Bush, angered by the result and blaming AIPAC for her defeat said she had become “radicalized” and the group that brought her down “should be afraid.”

Marshall Wittmann, AIPAC’s spokesman, made it clear that the lobbying group would not be intimidated by Cori Bush.

“We will not be deterred by those from the extremist, anti-Israel fringe in our efforts to strengthen America’s alliance with the Jewish state,” he said.

“Voters across America are rejecting anti-Israel voices in favor of candidates who understand the vital importance of the US-Israel relationship.”