Why did Biden admin override 9/11 plea deal?

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the Sept. 11 mastermind, shortly after his capture in Pakistan. March 1, 2003. (AP)

With Biden stepping down and Kamala trying to gain traction in the elections, the Democrats realized their timing was too early.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The story of the plea deal for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed turned strange when Secretary of Defense Austin overrode and took back the move.

Biden officials had taken to claiming that this was a decision made purely by the military courts and that no one in the administration was involved.

That’s obviously not true.

From his earliest days in office, Barack Obama aggressively pursued efforts to shut down Gitmo and release all the terrorists except for KSM and a few others who would face civilian trials.

The takedown of Osama bin Laden was actually an unintended consequence of an effort to bring him in as a poster boy for a civilian trial.

When Biden came into office, the program was restarted and twice as aggressively began releasing even the worst of the worst from Gitmo as I documented in multiple articles.

Two years ago the chatter about a plea deal with KSM became fairly loud.

The idea that no one in the Biden administration knew anything about it is nonsense.

This was always the result of pressure being leveraged from the top down.

Doing this was always the plan.

But the situation is now chaotic with Biden still in office, but not running again, and Kamala halfway in office and running to replace him.

It would seem that someone decided that the timing was wrong for the plea deal.

It’s gonna come back, it’s just less likely to happen now before the election.

Dems still want to close Gitmo, they’ll just shake up the timing.