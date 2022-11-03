With 95% of votes counted, Meretz has little chance of making Knesset cutoff

Meretz Party chairwoman Zehava Gal-On casts her vote at a polling station in Bnei Brak, during the Knesset elections, Nov. 1, 2022. (Roy Alima/Flash90)

As special ballots are counted, far-left Meretz party is poised to be left out of the Knesset – for the first time since its formation 30 years ago. Meretz’s absence likely to give right-wing bloc 65-seat majority in the Knesset.

By World Israel News Staff

The far-left Meretz party continues to poll under the minimum threshold, as Israeli election officials count special ballots from the country’s general election, held on Tuesday.

With 95.2% of the ballots counted as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Meretz is more than 12,000 votes short of making the cutoff for entry into the next Knesset.

To secure Knesset representation, a party list must receive at least 3.25% of all valid ballots. That is currently estimated to be 154,814 votes for the 25th Knesset, though that figure may change slightly as the vote count continues.

Meretz has thus far received just 142,452 votes, or 3.14% of all valid ballots, and its vote share has decreased as the vote count has progressed Thursday, falling from 3.19% of the total Wednesday evening.

To clear the minimum threshold, Meretz would have to receive 5.37% of all remaining votes.

Should Meretz fail to pass the threshold, as is now expected, it would mark the first time since the party’s formation in 1992 that it has failed to win any representation in the Knesset.

MKs from Meretz, a part of the so-called change bloc, have sparked controversy in the last year due to a number of public comments. MK Yair Golan referred to settlers as “subhuman” and compared them to Nazis. He also publicly berated a high school student who suggested that Israel’s anti-terror policies are too lax, calling him “a threat to society.”

Arab-Israeli MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, whose resignation from the government brought down a coalition led by Naftali Bennett, made multiple comments to the media suggesting that she does not identify with the State of Israel, inlcuding that she does not know the words to Israel’s national anthem.

According to the latest vote count, the Likud is projected to receive 32 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 24, the Religious Zionist Party with 14, National Unity with 12, Shas with 11, United Torah Judaism with 8, Yisrael Beytenu with 5, the United Arab List (Ra’am) with 5, Hadash-Ta’al with 5, and Labor with 4.

The Arab nationalist party Balad, which consistently polled below the 3.25% electoral threshold, has received 2.96% of the votes counted thus far, and is unlikely to clear the threshold.

The Jewish Home party of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, which also polled under the electoral threshold prior to election day, received 1.18% of all valid votes counted thus far.