Wreckage of Israeli chopper downed in Yom Kippur War found in Syria

Wreckage of an IDF helicopter from the Yom Kippur War found on Mount Hermon. (X Screenshot)

The families of the six victims of the April 27, 1974, crash were notified, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

By JNS

Israeli forces in Syria have found the wreckage of an Israeli Air Force helicopter which crashed during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The remains of the helicopter, which went down due to bad weather conditions during a rescue mission, were uncovered last week on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

The wreckage was returned to Israel on Saturday, and the families of the six victims of the April 27, 1974, crash were notified, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Israeli forces took up defensive positions on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon shortly after Syrian President Bashar Assad was ousted by rebels on Oct. 8.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will remain on the Syrian side of the strategic plateau until another arrangement can be found.

Israeli officials have described the move as limited and temporary, with the aim of ensuring the security of Israel’s border area.