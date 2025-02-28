Yarden Bibas completes Torah writing in memory of his wife and children

The scroll is covered in orange, the color that has become a symbol of the Bibas family and has a picture of them on it with an inscription from Eichah (Lamentations 2:19).

In a deeply emotional ceremony today Yarden Bibas completed a Sefer Torah in memory of his wife, Shiri Bibas, and their two children, Ariel and Kfir, who were brutally murdered in Hamas captivity.

The event was led by social activist Rabbi Shai Graucher, who received the Torah from The Palm Beach Synagogue, which was specially prepare in honor of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir for Yarden Bibas.

Yarden Bibas was given the honor of writing the final three letters, embedding the love for his family into the sacred scroll.

Yarden chose to place this Torah in the synagogue of Kibbutz Nir Oz, where both of his sons had their Brit Milah (circumcision ceremonies)—a location that once marked their beginning and now stands as a place of remembrance.

The Torah, a symbol of eternal faith and continuity, now serves as a lasting tribute to the lives stolen too soon.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Nir Oz, kidnapping Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 months). Their abduction became one of the most well-known hostage cases, with haunting images of baby Kfir circulating worldwide as a symbol of innocence lost.

The scroll is covered in orange, the color that has become a symbol of the Bibas family and has a picture of them on it with an inscription from Eichah (Lamentations 2:19):

“Pour out thy heart like water before the face of the Lord; lift up thy hands toward Him for the life of thy young children.”

Even in unimaginable tragedy, the dedication of this Torah ensures that the memory of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas will live on forever in Jewish faith and history.