1 million new olim expected because of rise in antisemitism

The number of Jews exploring the option of making aliyah to Israel increased by 81% in North America and 149% in France.

By World Israel News Staff

The chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General Doron Almog told N12 on Tuesday that he expects to see one million new olim as a direct result of the dramatic rise of antisemitism.

Almog, who lost family on October 7th to the Hamas massacre on Kfar Aza, said, “Over the next few years, we anticipate a million new immigrants due to the increasing antisemitism in Jewish communities around the world.”

At the same time, he declared a commitment to rebuild ravaged communities in the north and the south of the country.

He continued, “The Jewish community, still reeling from the trauma, will forge ahead in building the State of Israel with unparalleled vigor and creativity. We aspire to become a beacon of hope and inspiration for the nations of the world.”

In the 48 hours after the October 7th massacre, antisemitic posts increased on dark web channels by 500% according to The New York Times.

The ensuing war between Israel and Hamas has led to an escalation of antisemitic hate speech and violent incidents, which have seen a 400% increase year over year according to the ADL.

With the increase in antisemitic incidents, the number of Jews exploring the option of making aliyah to Israel increased by 81% in North America and 149% in France as of late October, according to Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer.

Sofer described global antisemitism as a “global emergency” and according to an agency statement, “The minister has been actively engaged in emergency discussions with key security and international agencies.”

France in particular has seen a huge rise in antisemitic harassment and violence, surpassing record numbers in 2002.

Addressing the problem in France and the rest of the world, Sofer continued, “The reports I have been receiving are very concerning. Our goal now is to strengthen the ties between us and support the communities that stand with Israel.”