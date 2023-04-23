11th HOUR: Netanyahu pulls out of major summit with US Jews amid protests April 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/11th-hour-netanyahu-pulls-out-of-major-summit-with-us-jews-amid-protests/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his appearance at a conference of the General Assembly of Jewish Federations of North America, scheduled for Sunday evening, at the last minute. American Jewish organizationsBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Diaspora relationsJewish Federations of North AmericaJFNAJudicial reform