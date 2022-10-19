12 terrorists captured after IDF raids five Palestinian villages

Israeli forces nab 12 wanted terrorists across Judea and Samaria overnight.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

In a series of raids in the ongoing “Break the Wave” operation, forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police operated across Judea and Samaria Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, capturing 12 wanted terrorists.

The raids were carried out in the villages of Bayt Ula, Bayt Jala, Janiya, Bayt Duqu and Ein Al Sultan.

Operation Break the Wave has been in effect for months and has seen the capture of thousands of wanted terrorists and those suspected of aiding and abetting terror activities.

Israeli security forces also operated in the village of Abu Dis outside of Jerusalem, where they arrested four wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

In an operation held in the ‘Ayda refugee camp, the forces arrested another wanted terror suspect.

Also, in an operation conducted in the city of Shechem (Nablus) in the area of the Samaria regional division, the forces arrested another wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. During the activity, gunshots were heard in the area.

In addition, the forces arrested two wanted persons in the village of Bani Naim in the area of the Yehuda regional division.

At the same time, forces operating in the villages of Al-Ram and Ayn Umm Ashrayat in the area of the Binyamin regional division arrested two more wanted persons.

No casualties among Israeli were reported due to the operations.

The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.