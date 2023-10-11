1,200 Israelis dead – ‘Gaza will never be the same’

“Whoever comes to decapitate, to murder women and Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our might, and without compromise,” vows Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

By World Israel News Staff

The death toll from Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into Israel last Saturday continues to rise, with at least 1,200 people killed by the terror troop according to the latest figures.

There are still large numbers of missing people, as well as unidentified and unrecovered bodies, indicating that the final number of those killed will ultimately surpass the latest number.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel was launching an aggressive campaign against Gaza, which would leave the coastal enclave forever changed.

Speaking to troops along the border with Gaza, Gallant said that the Israeli army has” released all the restraints, we have [retaken] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense” in the Strip.

“You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [paid by the terrorists] and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought,” he continued.

“They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was,” he added. “Whoever comes to decapitate, to murder women and Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our might, and without compromise.”

Numerous Israeli officials dismissed the idea of a ceasefire with Hamas in the near future.

According to a report from Axios, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Joe Biden that Israel is gearing up for a ground invasion.

“We have to go in. We can’t negotiate now,” Netanyahu reportedly said.

“We need to restore deterrence.”

Biden did not attempt to dissuade Netanyahu from the plan, according to the Axios report.

“We will not stop the effort to eliminate senior Hamas officials, this is a top priority,” said IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in a recent press conference.