2 Hezbollah terrorists killed in IAF strike: report

By World Israel News Staff

Two Hezbollah terrorists were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on Sunday morning, with a massive explosion destroying a vehicle used by the terror group near the Syria-Lebanon border

Pictures circulating on social media showed a truck in flames on a road in Qusayr, Syria. Arab-language media said that the vehicle, in which the two Hezbollah operatives were traveling, had been targeted by the IAF.

Hezbollah confirmed that the two slain men were affiliated with the terror group, naming them as Hussein al-Dirani from Qsarnaba and Ahmed al-Afi from Brital. Both of the men’s hometowns are in the Baalbek District of Lebanon, near the border with Syria.

Since Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into southern Israel on October 7th killed some 1,200 people, the Hezbollah terror group has been firing suicide drones, rockets, and missiles towards the Jewish state.

Fifteen Israelis have been killed by Hezbollah since October, and Israeli strikes have killed at least 214 members of the terror group.

Minutes after the strike killed the men, air raid sirens wailed in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities.

The Israeli army later said in a statement that four rockets launched from Hezbollah landed in open areas near Margaliot, a farming town near the Lebanese border.

There were no reported injuries nor damage caused by the launches.

Hezbollah formally accepted responsibility for the attack, saying it had intended to strike a nearby military base.

While there have been exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel for months, recent weeks have seen an uptick in tensions which could lead to an expansion in the war.

Earlier in February, a Hezbollah strike on an intelligence base in the Galilee city of Tzfat killed a female solider and wounded another 8 troops.

In January, a mother and son were killed in the border town of Metula after a Hezbollah-launched anti-tank missile directly struck a home.