2 Israelis killed in Samaria terror attack

Scene of terrorist shooting attack in Eli in Samaria, February 29th, 2024. (TPS)

Arab terrorists open fire at entrance to Israeli town in Samaria, leaving two fatally wounded.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

At least two people were shot and killed in a terrorist attack at the entrance to an Israeli town in Samaria late Thursday afternoon.

The attack occurred near the entrance to the town of Eli on Route 60 in Samaria, south of Shechem (Nablus), when at least two terrorist gunmen opened fire on Israelis at a gas station just outside of Eli.

According to preliminary reports, the terrorists were armed with M-16 assault rifles.

Israeli security personnel responded to the attack, opening fire on the terrorists, neutralizing at least one of the terrorists. There are conflicting reports regarding the second terrorist, with some indicating both terrorists have been neutralized.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, three terrorists were involved in the attack.

Warning sirens were sounded in Eli amid fears of a possible infiltration after the gas station shooting, and IDF forces have launched security sweeps of the surrounding area.

Magen David Adom emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded and evacuate them to hospitals. Both victims were unconscious and initially listed in critical condition.

According to MDA director Eli Bin, who spoke with Galei Tzahal radio, the two victims were ultimately declared dead at the scene.