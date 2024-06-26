2 Jewish toddlers murdered in Lakewood

Two young girls from a heavily Orthodox area in New Jersey were stabbed and drowned.

By World Israel News Staff

The Jewish community in Lakewood, New Jersey is reeling Wednesday, after two young girls were murdered in their home Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at the home of a well-known ultra-Orthodox Jewish family in the largely Orthodox enclave, when the two girls were drowned and stabbed in their home.

Both of the victims are said to be under the age of three.

According to The Lakewood Scoop, a local ultra-Orthodox news site, a woman has been arrested in connection to the double murder.

The suspect is reportedly an “apparently unstable relative” of the victims, though it is unclear if the woman is the girls’ mother.

New Jersey News 12 cited several neighbors who claimed that the girls were murdered by their mother.

Authorities have not confirmed either of the reports, with police only telling reporters that they are investigating the deaths of two young children.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sherriff’s Office have launched an investigation into the murders.

“Our community has experienced a devastating tragedy and we understand that many of you have contacted us and wonder why we did not post about it,” Lakewood’s ultra-Orthodox leadership said in a statement.

“We want to assure you that our decision not to share the news is deliberate and guided by the wisdom of our rabbis who advised us to prioritize sensitivity and compassion at this difficult time.”

“In times of tragedy, our focus should be on supporting the families and individuals affected, rather than spreading news for clicks or attention. We believe that some things are too painful and hurtful to share without justifiable reason, and we choose to follow our elders’ instructions and the principles of common sense and the Torah.”