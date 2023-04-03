2 terrorists killed, 2 Huwara attack accomplices nabbed in IDF raid

Soldiers secure the scene of the deadly shooting in Huwara, near Nablus, Feb. 26, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Terrorists suspecting of aiding in shooting attack that wounded two soldiers were captured by the IDF, along with weapons and ammunition.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Palestinian terrorists were killed and two men suspected of acting as accomplices during a recent terror attack in Huwara that wounded IDF soldiers were arrested during counterterror raid in Nablus (Shechem) on Monday morning.

During the raid, Israeli forces managed to confiscate a firearm, ammunition, military equipment, and the car used in a late-February shooting attack in Huwara, Hebrew-language media reported.

The Lions’ Den terror group said in a statement that it had engaged in a firefight with Israeli security forces and that Muhammad Al Hallaq, who is a member of the group, was killed.

Palestinian media identified the other fatality as Muhammad Abu Bakr. He was reportedly the cousin of an Islamic Jihad commander with the same name who was killed during clashes with the IDF in late February.

According to security blogger Abu Ali Express, Abu Bakr had close contacts within the Palestinian Authority, which is composed of members affiliated with the Fatah movement.

Abu Bakr was a confidant and personal bodyguard to Mahmoud al-Aloul, PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ possible successor and the current governor of the Nablus Governorate.

Nidal Tabanjeh and Ezz a-Din Toukan were detained by troops, as they are believed to have assisted in the late March shooting attack that wounded two soldiers in Huwara. That attack marked the third shooting attack against Israelis in the Palestinian town in less than a month.

In mid-March, Israeli-American former marine David Stern was shot in the head at point blank range by a terrorist while driving through Huwara. Stern survived the attack and managed to shoot the terrorist.

The attack occurred near the scene of a deadly shooting in February that claimed the lives of two brothers – Hillel Menachem Yaniv, 22, and Yigal Yaakov Yaniv, 20.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, which is affiliated with the PFLP, took credit for the shooting attacks against the soldiers and Stern.