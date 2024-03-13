2 wounded in terror stabbing at checkpoint near Jerusalem

Police and security personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack at the "tunnels" checkpoint, near Jerusalem, on March 13, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Teenage terrorist approached checkpoint on electric bicycle, then stabbed female soldier and male security guard.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed two people at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, moderately wounding them.

The victims, a 25-year-old male security guard and 19-year-old female soldier, were transported to local hospitals by Magen David Adom paramedics and are listed as being in moderate condition.

The attack occurred at a checkpoint along Route 60 south of Jerusalem in Gush Etzion, commonly known as the “tunnels” checkpoint.

According to a statement from the Border Police, the terrorist approached the checkpoint on an electric bicycle.

“While the security forces at the crossing tried to check him, the terrorist pulled out a knife and began stabbing them,” the Border Police said.

“A civilian security guard who responded immediately…and the IDF forces that were on the scene responded with accurate fire and neutralized the terrorist, without any additional casualties. As a result of the terrorist’s actions, two security personnel were evacuated [with stab wounds] to the hospital.”

The assailant was shot dead at the scene, though his death has not been officially confirmed by Israeli authorities. Footage circulating on social media appears to show the perpetrator lying motionless on the ground.

The terrorist was identified as Muhammad Abu Hamed, a 15-year-old from the village of Al-Khadr, near the checkpoint.

“This morning, we are dealing with a nation whose main ritual during its most important holiday is to carry out terrorist attacks,” said Shlomo Ne’eman, Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, in response to the terrorist attack.

“The people of Israel will not be intimidated by these barbarians, nor will they sever our eternal connection to the Land of Israel.”

In November 2023, an Israeli soldier was shot and killed by Palestinian terrorists during an attack at a nearby checkpoint.