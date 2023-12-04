IDF hits 200 Hamas targets overnight

Israel Air Force planes attacked vehicles, including missile launchers, mortars, and other means of warfare

By TPS

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that overnight its forces attacked about 200 targets belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas and that, at this time, its ground forces continue fighting alongside what it described as “extensive” strikes by the Air Force. Forces also destroyed terrorist infrastructures located inside schools in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF’s Negev Brigade destroyed a terrorist infrastructure set up in a school in Beit Hanoun (northern Gaza), from which an attack was launched against IDF forces. In the school complex, two tunnel shafts were also found, one of which was booby-trapped with explosives.

Israel Air Force planes attacked vehicles, including missile launchers, mortars, and other means of warfare. They also attacked and destroyed a military infrastructure that was used for an ambush using ant-tank missiles against IDF forces.

In addition, the reserve fighters of the 551st Brigade directed an IAF strike which eliminated a terrorist squad. Later, the brigade attacked the weapons warehouse from which the terrorists came out.

Also, overnight Israeli naval forces attacked several targets of the terrorist organization Hamas. Among the targets attacked were an observation post of the Hamas naval force and terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza harbor.