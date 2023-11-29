21 of Iran’s military financial backers sanctioned by US

‘The United States remains committed to exposing elements of the Iranian military and its complicit partners abroad to disrupt this critical source of funds,’ says the U.S. Treasury Department.

By JNS

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned 21 individuals and groups on Wednesday who are part of “financial facilitation networks” that benefit the Iranian military.

Those designated help finance Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Armed Forces General Staff, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, per a Treasury release.

“The IRGC-QF and MODAFL continue to engage in illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fan conflict and spread terror throughout the region,” stated Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence. “The United States remains committed to exposing elements of the Iranian military and its complicit partners abroad to disrupt this critical source of funds.”

Iran generates “the equivalent of billions of dollars via commodity sales to fund its destabilizing regional activities and support of multiple regional proxy groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah,” the department added. “MODAFL, the AFGS, and the IRGC-QF utilize intricate networks of foreign-based front companies and brokers to enable these illicit commercial activities and exploit the international financial system.”

The 21 are: Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company; Majid A’zami; Elyas Niroomand Toomaj; Pishro Tejarat Sana Company; Seyyed Abdoljavad Alavi; Puyuan Trade Co. Limited; HK Sihang Haochen Trading Limited; Unique Performance General Trading LLC; OPG Global General Trading Co. LLC; JEP Petrochemical Trading LLC; Future Energy Trading LLC; Tetis Global FZE; Royal Shell Goods Wholesalers LLC; A Three Energy FZE; Transmart DMCC; Zabi Vahap; Adelina Kuliyeva; MSE Overseas PTE. Ltd.; Mehboob Thachankandy Palikandy; Sealink Overseas PTE. Ltd.; and UAE-based Solise Energy.