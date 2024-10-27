4 IDF reservists killed, 14 wounded in battle with Hezbollah terrorists

Israeli reservists kill 3 Hezbollah terrorists in gun battle in southern Lebanon, while 4 soldiers were killed, with 14 more wounded.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and another 14 injured in a battle with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

According to the IDF, reservists from the 8207th Battalion engaged Hezbollah terrorists in an unspecified southern Lebanese village. During an exchange of fire, three of the terrorists were killed. The army is investigating the details of the incident.

The fallen soldiers were identified as 29-year-old platoon commander Cpt. (res.) Amit Chayut; 36-year-old deputy platoon commander Maj. (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol; the battalion’s rabbi, 43-year-old Cpt. (res.) Rabbi Avraham Yosef Goldberg; and 30-year-old Master Sgt. (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30.

Of the 14 injured, five were listed in serious condition.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army disclosed that soldiers uncovered Hezbollah weapons buried near the border fence while airstrikes on the terror group’s stronghold in Beirut’s Dahiya district targeted weapons warehouses and factories.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.