4 IDF soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Gaza fighting

(From left to right) Staff Sgt. Dotan Shimon, Staff Sgt. Agam Naim, Staff Sgt. Amit Bakri and Cpt. Daniel Mimon Toaff, (Telegram)

Combat paramedic is first female soldiers to be killed in battle in the Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

Four Israeli soldiers were killed during the ongoing fighting against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF announced in a media statement after their families were informed.

They were named as Captain Daniel Maimon Toaff, 23, of Moreshet, Sergeant Agam Naim, 20, of Mishmarot, Sergeant Amit Bachari, 21, of Yoshivia, and Sergeant Dotan Shimon, 21, of Elazar.

According to a report from Hebrew-language Mako news, investigators believed the four were killed by an explosive device, either hurled by terrorists at a building in which they were standing, or a booby-trap within the building that detonated when they entered.

Toaff, Bachari, and Shimon were all combat soldiers in the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion stationed in the southern Strip.

Naim, who was a paramedic, is the first female soldier to be killed in the Gaza Strip since the ground invasion began in late October 2023.

“We don’t believe it. She was the most charming girl, beloved by all, a friend. She loved the role, she was extremely dedicated” to serving as a combat paramedic, said Ofek, a high-school friend of the late Naim, told Mako.

“Who could imagine? This is heart-breaking.”

In the same incident in which the four were killed, an additional five soldiers were wounded and evacuated to hospitals in Israel.

Three of them are listed as being in serious condition.

Also on Tuesday, in a separate incident also in the southern region the Strip, another Givati soldier was seriously wounded in battle.

The Israel death toll in the ground invasion now stands at 348, including a civilian contractor who was killed and Amnon Zamora, a police officer who was killed during the hostage rescue operation that freed Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan.