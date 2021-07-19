4 Israelis injured in Jerusalem rock attacks

In one incident, an Israeli couple and their infant son survived an apparent lynch attempt.

By TPS

Four Israelis were injured on Sunday night in Jerusalem in two separate terror attacks.

Israeli parents and their infant son survived an apparent lynch attempt when a group of terrorists attacked their vehicle with rocks near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem.

The three were lightly injured. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Muhammad Abid was one of the first responders at the scene and treated the Jewish family. After receiving initial treatment at the scene the family was taken to Hadassah Har Hatzofim in Jerusalem for further medical treatment.

In the second incident, in the A-Tur neighborhood, terrorists threw rocks at another Israeli car, injuring the driver.

Israel Police undercover forces operating in the neighborhood caught a suspect while throwing stones at a passing vehicle.

The arrested suspect was taken for questioning by police.