5 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza – total ground war casualties at 56

In addition, 8 soldiers were seriously wounded in the northern Gaza ground operation.

By World Israel News

On Saturday, the IDF announced the death of 5 additional soldiers in the Gaza ground operation, bringing total casualties in ground operations to 56.

They include:

Maj. Jamal Abbas, 23, a company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion, from Peki’in

Cpt. Eden Provisor, 21, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from Alfei Menashe

Staff Sgt. Shlomo Gurtovnik, 21, a combat medic in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 46th Battalion, from Modiin

Staff Sgt. Adi Malik Harb, 19, of the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Beit Jann

Staff Sgt. Shachar Fridman, 21, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion, from Jerusalem

Additionally, the IDF announced the death of Master Sgt. (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, 43, a paramedic from Rishon Lezion. He died on November 7th with no details released by the IDF about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Among the seriously wounded are four reservists of the 12th Brigade’s 6863rd Battalion, an officer in the Bislamach Brigade’s 17th Battalion, a soldier in the 46th Battalion, and a soldier in the 52nd Battalion. All were fighting in northern Gaza.