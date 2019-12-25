50-year-old man seriously injured in Jerusalem stabbing

Israeli security forces seen near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack outside Jerusalem. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

By World Israel News Staff

A 50-year-old man was reported as seriously injured in a Jerusalem stabbing on Wednesday. Police are investigating the incident.

“A short time ago police officers were called to an address in the Har Homa neighborhood after it was reported that a man was found in one of the buildings with signs of violence on his body and was evacuated in critical condition. Police officers arrived at the scene and have opened an investigation,” police said in a statement.

Magen David Adom first responders evacuated the victim to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“When we arrived on the scene, we saw a man about 50 years of age lying unconscious in a building stairwell while he was suffering from deep stab wounds in his body,” said MDA paramedic Noam Levy.

“We performed preliminary medical examinations. He had no pulse and wasn’t breathing,” the paramedic said.

“So we immediately began providing medical treatment including stopping the bleeding and performing advanced resuscitation techniques including assisted breathing, massages, and providing medicine. We then evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while continuing to perform resuscitation techniques,” he said.