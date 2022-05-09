65-year-old woman arrested for sending death threats to Bennett family

Two threatening letters containing a bullet were recently sent to Bennett’s wife and 16-year-old son.

By TPS

The police arrested a 65-year-old woman from the south of the country who is suspected of sending death threats to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s wife and son.

A police spokesperson stated Monday that a joint operation with the Shin Bet security agency led to the arrest of the woman suspected of sending threatening letters to members of the prime minister’s family.

The investigation has a gag order placed on it, but the court allowed the police’s notice of the arrest to be published.

