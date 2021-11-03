9 Israeli climate tech startups showcased at UN climate conference

These startups were showcased for their impact on agriculture, energy, biodiversity and mobility.

By TPS

PLANETech, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection, the British Embassy in Israel, and the Israeli Innovation Authority hosted on Tuesday the Climate Innovation Summit, Israel’s main event for 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The summit, which was broadcast around the world, presented the mapping of 1,200 Israeli climate companies. As part of the summit, nine Israeli climate tech startups who have raised total funding of $1 billion, from the fields of agriculture, energy, biodiversity, and mobility presented their innovations and their climate impact.

PLANETech is a nonprofit climate tech innovation community, a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute led by Dr. Jonathan Menuhin and Consensus Business Group led by Vincent Tchenguiz.

Uriel Klar, Director of PLANETech, explained that “climate tech is not just solar energy and electric cars, it covers all technologies that take part in the effort to decarbonize the global economy, and adapt to changing climate.”

The first Israeli climate startup, SeeTree, monitors individual trees at a wide geographical scale and enables high-resolution intelligence on tree growth and maximizes carbon sequestration in forest conservation projects.

UBQ Materials, the first Israeli company to join the UN’s “Race to Zero” campaign, developed a unique process that makes climate-positive materials from unsorted household waste, and by doing so supports a circular economy.

Aleph Farms is a cultivated meat company, producing meat from animal cell cultivation. This eliminates the need to raise and farm animals for food and provides a sustainable alternative to farmed animal-based protein.

ElectReon aims to create and build the first electric city road in the world, providing wireless charging for electric vehicles as they travel, with no need to stop for charging.

Wiliot is changing the way supply chains are managed and helps reduce food waste and loss with IoT Pixel tagging technology.

Beewise took on a mission to protect bees, one of the most important organisms for global food production that is threatened by climate change, and enable the preservation of healthy and safe bee colonies.

Tommorow.io developed a unique technology for weather prediction that helps manage climate security challenges and predict extreme weather events.

StoreDot develops novel materials that change the way we charge cars, and supports the transition to mobility electrification.

Augwind is revolutionizing the way we store energy, enabling long-duration storage by converting energy stored in compressed air into high-efficiency electrical energy, with no harmful environmental impacts.

The summit’s main focus was to promote local and global discourse about the role of Israeli climate innovation in responding to the challenges of the climate crisis.

President Isaac Herzog stated during the event that “Israel’s thousands of cutting-edge startups, world-class research institutions, and decades of experience in meeting the challenges of an arid environment are already transforming Israel into a global force of groundbreaking climate technologies.”