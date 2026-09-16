950 executions and counting: Iranians launch desperate campaign to save those still facing the gallows

Iran’s mass protests may have been crushed, but the regime’s crackdown is far from over. More than 950 people have reportedly been executed since the start of the year, including at least 29 arrested in connection with January’s uprising, while scores of other detainees remain at risk of execution.

Now a campaign called “Last Breath” is putting faces to those waiting for the gallows. Among them: 20-year-old Taraneh Rahimi, sentenced to death after protesting in Isfahan; fighter Benyamin Naghdi, 26; and Alireza Sepahi, who reportedly suffered a heart attack shortly before his scheduled public execution and was later returned to prison.

The campaign is built around a haunting reality: Iran frequently carries out executions around dawn. Its message to the world is simple: “Sunrise should bring a new day, not a final breath.”