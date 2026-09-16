950 executions and counting: Iranians launch desperate campaign to save those still facing the gallows September 16, 2026 ‘Last Breath’: Iranians race to save protesters from regime’s execution machine (AI/WIN)‘Last Breath’: Iranians race to save protesters from regime’s execution machine (AI/WIN)950 executions and counting: Iranians launch desperate campaign to save those still facing the gallows Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/950-executions-and-counting-iranians-launch-desperate-campaign-to-save-those-still-facing-the-gallows/ Email Print Iran’s mass protests may have been crushed, but the regime’s crackdown is far from over. More than 950 people have reportedly been executed since the start of the year, including at least 29 arrested in connection with January’s uprising, while scores of other detainees remain at risk of execution. Now a campaign called “Last Breath” is putting faces to those waiting for the gallows. Among them: 20-year-old Taraneh Rahimi, sentenced to death after protesting in Isfahan; fighter Benyamin Naghdi, 26; and Alireza Sepahi, who reportedly suffered a heart attack shortly before his scheduled public execution and was later returned to prison. The campaign is built around a haunting reality: Iran frequently carries out executions around dawn. Its message to the world is simple: “Sunrise should bring a new day, not a final breath.” Sunrise should be a promise of life. But for political prisoners in Iran, dawn can be the hour of execution. Across the world, influencers and public voices are coming together under the banner of #LastBreath to draw urgent attention to those sentenced to death or at risk of… pic.twitter.com/RACcqW9rKC — Reza Pahlavi Communications (@PahlaviComms) September 9, 2026 IranIran protestsLast Breath