‘A good deal is a good thing’, Lapid says regarding Iran nuclear talks

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has succeeded in getting the world to take the Iranian threat seriously, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said at a press briefing Monday afternoon.

Anticipating the likelihood that a nuclear agreement will be signed, Lapid said Israel is doing its best to mitigate the results, including pushing for sanctions against Iran.

“The prime minister, defense minister and I said that we are not against any agreement; a good deal is a good thing,” Lapid said.

“There is intense discussion of what a good deal involves…

“In these discussions, we are at the table. There is global attention, and more than that, attention from the actors involved, to the Israeli position…

“The world, including the involved parties, is listening,” he said, adding that the world is coming closer to Israel’s position.

The negotiations “won’t reach the best result as far as Israel is concerned, but we are continuously working with the involved parteies to improve the situation for Israel,” he said.