‘A huge relief’: Israelis react as Trump’s foreign policy team takes shape

A massive billboard seen in Israel congratulates Donald Trump on winning the US elections. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israelis expressed satisfaction and “relief” on Wednesday as US President-elect Donald Trump’s foreign policy team began taking shape.

Trump has nominated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as US Ambassador to Israel, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations, Florida Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor, and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is widely expected to be nominated for Secretary of State.

“These appointments sound like a lot of good news, and this is a huge relief,” Elena, a 43-year-old financial manager in Tel Aviv, told The Press Service of Israel.

“People are joking that if things continue to go this way, Israel will be sanctioned for not being Zionist enough. On the other side, what we see now is just putting the figures on the chess board. Now we’ll need to play this game for the next four years and actually use this advantage to build a new position for Israel in the Middle East. And we can not forget that the tables may turn in the next elections.”

Sderot carpenter Shmuel Mimoun told TPS-IL, “We are very very glad that Trump has been elected, and we hope very much that this will change the picture of victory in Gaza and the picture of victory in Lebanon, and the Jewish people will live in pride and freedom in the Promised land.”

The 28-year-old added, “With God’s help, Trump will help to extend Jewish sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, and to build settlements in Gaza.”

Other Israelis were more cautious in their approval.

“Trump gives the impression of a businessman, and from that it follows that he will take a deal that will be good in his eyes. Given this, it is difficult to know how truly loyal he is to Israel,” said Jerusalem music teacher Itshak Vinokur.

Jerusalem biologist Sharon Eden said she had “mixed feelings” about Trump’s presidency.

“On one hand, I do hope Trump and his new appointments will help Israel, and it’s gonna strengthen the ties between the US and Israel. He chose people who support Israel. And if there were a different government in Israel, I would be totally happy with it,” Eden said.

However, she added, “With the government that we have here in Israel, I’m afraid it’s gonna be too homogeneous. There is no balance. I saw that Trump chose someone who supports the settlements, and I’m afraid that given [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich in the Israeli government, it can be too much.”

Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20.