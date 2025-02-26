‘A miracle’ – Divine providence behind failure of Tel Aviv bus bombing attack, says Arab journalist

A journalist and strategic analyst from the United Arab Emirates rips Palestinian Authority following botched bombing of Israeli buses, calls terrorists’ mistake ‘divine intervention.’

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab journalist took aim at the Palestinian Authority after a botched bomb attack in Tel Aviv destroyed three buses, following Israel’s decision to permit Arab workers from Judea and Samaria into Israel.

A cell of Palestinian Arab terrorists operating in the Tel Aviv area planted explosives on five empty buses overnight last Thursday in the city of Bat Yam.

Due to a mistake in the timing programmed into the bombs’ detonators, three of the bombs went off in the middle of the night, destroying the buses, while causing no casualties.

Two of the five targeted buses were unscathed.

It was later revealed that the terrorists had accidentally set the detonation time for PM. rather than AM, causing the bombs to explode while the buses were sitting in a depot overnight, instead of during morning rush hour.

On Friday, a day after the bombings, Amjad Taha, a pro-Israel strategist and journalist from the United Arab Emirates, said the attack reflected poorly on the Palestinian Authority, noting that prior to the bombing, Israel had approved work permits for Palestinian Arabs for the Tel Aviv area.

“And to think, Israel agreed to the Palestinian Authority’s request to allow their workers into Tel Aviv. This is how some of them repaid that trust,” Taha tweeted.

Taha, author of The Deception of the Arab Spring, also hailed the failure of the terrorists to properly set the detonators as a “miracle” and “divine intervention” protecting the intended targets.

“When God chooses to protect you, He bends time itself, turning AM into PM,” Taha continued.

“Was it divine intervention or sheer hatred blinding them? Palestinian Islamist terrorists from the West Bank set their bomb for PM instead of AM, an attack meant to slaughter Israeli women and children during the morning rush, only to detonate in an empty parking lot. A mistake or a miracle?”