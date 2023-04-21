A new Middle East? Jordan, Iran set to mend relations

Iran and its terror proxy Hamas have been strengthening their regional influence in recent months, apparently as a result of a weakening U.S. prestige in the region.

By World Israel News Staff

In a phone call Thursday, the foreign ministers of Jordan and Iran agreed to work on strengthening ties between the two countries, the official Chinese news site Xinhua reported Thursday, quoting the Jordanian foreign ministry.

Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign minister Ayman Safadi stressed the need for dialogue concerning issues between the two countries, including the situation at the Jordan-Syria border and drug smuggling to Jordan, the report said.

Jordan seeks to have good relations with Iran “based on the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and cooperation that benefits the two sides as well as the region,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic looks forward to developing good relations with the Kingdom and that its role in the region is highly valued.

The two countries have maintained diplomatic ties despite a tense relationship in recent years, the report noted.

Iran and its terror proxy Hamas have been strengthening ties with Arab countries in recent months, apparently as a result of a weakening U.S. influence in the region under the Biden administration.

In a deal brokered by Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies, sending shockwaves throughout the Jewish state.

“What we’re witnessing now is the natural dynamics of a Middle East that no longer has an American military presence,” Joel Rubin, former State Department deputy assistant, said regarding a current mending of ties between the Saudi regime and the Hamas terror organization, i24News reported.

“Those who partner with Iran partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Saudis in an interview with CNBC this week. “Ninety-five percent of the problems in the Middle East emanate from Iran,” he said.

Israel’s relations with Jordan have been deteriorating. Since the U.S.-brokered peace agreement signed in 1994, the two countries have maintained a cold peace, including security collaboration.