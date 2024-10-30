‘A noble life’ – Fallen soldier leaves behind pregnant wife

Yedidia Bloch, 32, is survived by his wife, parents, and seven siblings.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli reservist seriously hurt in battle last week died on Tuesday, leaving behind a wife who is eight months pregnant with their first child.

Master Sergeant Yedidia Bloch, a resident of Mevo Horon in the Binyamin region, died of wounds sustained during fighting in southern Lebanon after clinging to life for six days.

Bloch, 32, served in the 7155th Battalion.

He is survived by his wife, Sapir, parents, seven brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

“For the past few days we have been praying for our dear friend. He went into battle with great dedication. He fought and died for the people of Israel and for our complete victory,” said Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz.

“At this time, we embrace his wife Sapir, as well as his parents and siblings and send strength to the community of Mevo Horon. Thanks to Yedidia, the people of Israel will overcome and win.”

“Someone asked me today what the name Yedidia means – and it is enough to see the light on your face to feel your friendship. Our beloved nephew and hero, the light of his eyes, the light of his heart,” Yedidia’s aunt, Naomi, told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

“He was a devoted friend, with a big heart and always ready to help others, and a figure admired by all his nephews and nieces,” another family member said.

Bloch “was such a handsome man, blond, tall, with bright eyes. A light-hearted, funny guy and a smiling and happy person, and just as beautiful on the inside” as outside, wrote his friend Omri on Facebook.

“Yedidia Bloch, you are the beautiful Israeli. This is how I will remember you as a man and a dear friend, a man of giving, laughter and true love. I will tell your child about you as soon as he grows up – so that he knows what a special and kind man his father was.”