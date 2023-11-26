‘Scream’ film star Melissa Barrera dropped from seventh film in the series after comparing Gaza Strip to a concentration camp.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

Actress Melissa Barrera, star of the Scream horror film series, was fired for posting antisemitic content on her social media account recently, the production company said.

Accusing Israel of mass-murder in the current counter-terror campaign in Gaza sparked by the October 7th invasion of Israel, Barrera wrote on her Instagram account that Gaza was “…being treated like a concentration camp…THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Slated for the starring role in the seventh sequel in the Scream horror genre movie, Barrera’s contract was terminated for her offensive remarks.

Spyglass, the film’s production company, commented on the firing in Variety, a magazine catering to the entertainment industry.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

The previous Scream movie earned $137 million at the box office. The script for the upcoming sequel is being rewritten to account for Barrera’s absence.

On Wednesday, Barrera spoke out on the controversy, doubling down on her claims, saying that she plans to “continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.”