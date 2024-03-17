Adidas announces $152 million donation to anti-hate groups from sales of Kanye West sneakers

The $152 million represents about 46% of Adidas’s profit on the shoes.

By JNS

Adidas has already donated or plans to give some $152 million to groups countering hate, including antisemitism, after it was left with about $1.3 billion worth of “Yeezy” shoes.

The German athletic apparel company cut ties with Kanye West, who goes by Ye, in the wake of his antisemitic remarks.

The company announced the prior and intended donations on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The AP added that some of the donations have gone to the Anti-Defamation League.

The $152 million represents about 46% of Adidas’s profit on the shoes.