Number of disabled IDF vets to rise to 100,000 by 2030

Israeli defense ministry reveals that more than 16,000 soldiers have been wounded since October 7, with current wars expected to push the total number of disabled IDF veterans to more than 100,000 by 2030.

By World Israel News Staff

More than 16,000 Israeli soldiers and other security personnel have been wounded in the line of duty since October 7, 2023, the Israeli Defense Ministry revealed Sunday.

The figure was published by the Defense Ministry ahead of its first International Rehabilitation Department Conference, slated to be held March 25 at Tel Aviv University, with representatives from more than 20 countries, including medical and rehabilitation experts from militaries, defense ministries, and health ministries worldwide.

According to the Defense Ministry data, in addition to the more than 16,000 security personnel injured or wounded in the line of duty since October 7, an additional 8,300 individuals have sought recognition for injuries sustained in previous incidents unrelated to the current war. These new cases bring the total number of wounded personnel under the Defense Ministry Rehabilitation Department’s care to 78,000, with one in every two wounded personnel dealing with psychological distress.

Analysis of the current war reveals that reserve soldiers constitute the majority of wounded personnel (66%), with 51% being young adults aged 18-30 and 7% women.

Approximately 10,900 individuals are suffering from physical injuries, while 50% of those treated have experienced psychological distress, including 2,900 with combined physical and psychological injuries.

Of the total wounded, 6% have moderate injuries, and 4% have severe injuries. Seventy-two amputees have already been fitted with prosthetic devices.

Looking ahead, the Defense Ministry estimates that the Rehabilitation Department will be caring for roughly 100,000 disabled IDF veterans by 2030, with half of them experiencing mental health challenges.

In preparation for this increased caseload, the Department has established a dedicated Customer Service unit that will work alongside enhanced technological and digital systems to streamline administrative processes for long-term disabled veterans and those recently wounded from the current war.