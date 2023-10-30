After Muslim attacks on Jews, Russia still doesn’t want to admit Islam is the issue

Muslims in the Dagestan ‘republic’ of Russia decided to have themselves a little old-fashioned pogrom.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

A swarm of local residents in Makhachkala in the Russian Republic of Dagestan stormed an airport in the city in an attempt to attack any Jews and Israelis set to arrive on a “Red Wings” flight from Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Footage reportedly from the scene shared on local Telegram channels showed a hoard of people, Muslim pro-Palestinians, chanting “Allahu Akbar” and stopping cars to check the documents of passengers, ensuring they were not Israeli or Jewish, carrying Palestinian flags. In one of the videos that circulated social media, a rioter can be heard saying: “We are here for the Jews, we came to kill them with knives and shoot at them.”

WATCH ALL the footage. “Why are you here?” “I came for the Jews.” “The Jews?” “Yes, to kill them,” says a child who was part of the mob that came to attack a flight arriving in Dagestan from Tel Aviv. The flight was diverted to a nearby airport where another anti-Israel mob… pic.twitter.com/UzVODoyPrz — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 30, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who’s never given a damn about antisemitism before, decided to blame Russia, claiming that it was “part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities.”

While Russia certainly has plenty of antisemitism, Muslims don’t need any encouragement from Russia. The mob was shouting, “Allahu Akbar”, not “Praise Putin” or “Hail Ukraine”.

The Putin regime predictably decided to blame the Muslim attacks on Jews… on Ukraine.

Moscow on Monday accused Ukraine of staging a “provocation” after hundreds of rioters in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to “catch” Jewish passengers on board a flight from Tel Aviv.

President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting later on Monday to discuss how the West is trying to use the crisis in the Middle East to divide Russian society, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Because there’s no possible way a Muslim mob would attack Jews… unless it was a conspiracy by Ukraine in the West.

Putin, who backs Hamas, claims that the West is trying to exploit the crisis to divide Russian society. In fact, it’s his efforts to build a Greater Russia that will eventually hold a Muslim majority, a direct parallel to the EU, that is dividing Russian society.

Russian critics of Islam have been silenced. And when a mob of Muslims attacks Jews, Putin awkwardly attempts to redirect it into his Ukraine war.

The common denominator is that no one is willing to say the ‘I’ word or the ‘M’ word. We’re not addressing the Jihad. None of us are.

“Unknown people” infiltrated the airport in Makhachkala, the region’s capital, Russia’s federal aviation agency Rosaviatsia said in a Telegram post on Sunday evening.

“Uknown people”. Who are they? Maybe Amish or Buddhists.

I’ll leave you with the headline of this NPR story.

“NPR – Dagestan airport riots: Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested.”

Who needs Pravda when a taxpayer-funded propaganda channel describes a pogrom as a “pro-Palestine” protest?

Pogroms are the new protest. Islam is a religion of peace.