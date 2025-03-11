Aid to Gaza or ‘Tel Aviv under fire,’ Houthi leader threatens

The damage caused from a Ballistic missile fired from Yemen at a school in Ramat Gan, December 19, 2024. (Flash90/Avshalom Sassoni)

“Military measures will be carried out from the moment the deadline expires – if aid does not enter the Gaza Strip,” says Houthi leader.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is preparing for renewed attacks from the Houthis in Yemen, after the terror group announced it would resume targeting the Jewish State until humanitarian aid is transferred into Gaza.

“We are committed to our position regarding the ultimatum we set for Israel regarding the resumption of aid to the Gaza Strip,” said Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who last week said that Israel had until Tuesday to allow the entry of aid, in a media statement.

“Our forces are ready to carry out operations. Military measures will be carried out from the moment the deadline expires – if aid does not enter the Gaza Strip.”

In a televised speech, al-Houthi said that Israel’s “refusal to withdraw from [the Philadelphi corridor] represents a serious breach of the agreement,” he said.

“If the war in Gaza resumes, the entire Zionist entity, starting with Tel Aviv, will be under fire. We will intervene and provide support through various military means,” he added.

Senior Houthi official Nasser al-Din Amer on his X account that “our eyes are on Gaza, our hands are on the trigger, and our missiles, drones and all military units are on high alert. The directive from our leader…is clear.”

The Iranian proxy group has long claimed its attacks on Israel, which began shortly after the October 7th Hamas-led massacres, are an act of support for the Palestinians.

Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, the Houthis launched some one hundred attacks, including dozens of explosive drones and ballistic missiles at civilian areas in the Jewish State.

One drone killed a man in Tel Aviv, while the missile attacks struck parks, schools, and other civilian assets, creating extensive damage, but no casualties.

The Houthis announced they were ceasing their attacks after Israel and Hamas declared a ceasefire in January.

Following the end of the first stage of the ceasefire, negotiations on the second phase have stalled.

Hamas has yet to release any more Israeli hostages, triggering Israel to amp up pressure on the terror group by refusing to allow additional humanitarian aid into the Strip.

According to Israeli and international sources, the vast majority of humanitarian aid is usurped by Hamas, and the terror group has vast stockpiles of food, medicines, and other supplies that will last them for several months.