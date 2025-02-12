Houthi leader warns will attack again if Gaza truce breaks

The terrorist leader claimed that the U.S.-Israeli agenda aimed to seize Islamic holy sites, including Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

By JNS

The Houthis in Yemen have threatened to renew attacks on Israel if the Gaza ceasefire collapses.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Iranian-backed terror group, declared in a televised address on Tuesday that its forces are “ready to respond immediately” if Israeli attacks on Gaza resume.

He emphasized the importance of Arab and Islamic unity against U.S. policies and condemned any efforts to resettle Gazans, specifically criticizing President Donald Trump’s plans regarding the future of the war-torn coastal enclave.

The terrorist leader claimed that the U.S.-Israeli agenda aimed to seize Islamic holy sites, including Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Trump has re-designated the rebel group that controls northern Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization.

Following the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the group, which calls itself Ansar Allah, began firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and at commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces is increasing troop reinforcements and mobilizing reservists in the Southern Command following Hamas’s announcement that it would delay releasing hostages.

Unless Hamas returns Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, the ceasefire will expire and the IDF will resume fighting until it defeats the terrorist group totally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

The statement by Netanyahu announcing the ultimatum followed remarks on Monday by Trump, who also named Feb. 15 at noon as the deadline after which “all hell will break loose” unless Hamas frees all hostages.