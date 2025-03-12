Air Canada map replaces Israel with ‘Palestinian territories’

Last year, a similar error on the interactive maps aboard a JetBlue flight caused a public outcry.

By JNS

Air Canada is working to correct an in-flight map which replaced the State of Israel with “Palestinian territories.”

The error was first noticed by a passenger on a recent flight from Vancouver to Montreal.

“Air Canada has been made aware of a display issue with the interactive map on the IFE systems of its B737 aircraft,” the airline said in response to an image of the erroneous map posted to X on Monday.

“The issue has affected other carriers using the same system and we are working with the third-party provider on a remedy,” added the statement.

Air Canada is set to resume flights to Israel in June, after suspending them due to the security situation in the country.

Last year, a similar error on the interactive maps aboard a JetBlue flight caused a public outcry. The U.S. carrier said the map had been provided by a third-party company and decided “after a careful review” to switch to a new vendor.