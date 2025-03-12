Air Canada map replaces Israel with ‘Palestinian territories’ March 12, 2025An Air Canada flight map reads 'Palestinian territories' instead of Israel. (X Screenshot)(X Screenshot)Air Canada map replaces Israel with ‘Palestinian territories’ Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/air-canada-map-replaces-israel-with-palestinian-territories/ Email Print Last year, a similar error on the interactive maps aboard a JetBlue flight caused a public outcry.By JNSAir Canada is working to correct an in-flight map which replaced the State of Israel with “Palestinian territories.”The error was first noticed by a passenger on a recent flight from Vancouver to Montreal.“Air Canada has been made aware of a display issue with the interactive map on the IFE systems of its B737 aircraft,” the airline said in response to an image of the erroneous map posted to X on Monday. “The issue has affected other carriers using the same system and we are working with the third-party provider on a remedy,” added the statement.Air Canada is set to resume flights to Israel in June, after suspending them due to the security situation in the country.Last year, a similar error on the interactive maps aboard a JetBlue flight caused a public outcry. The U.S. carrier said the map had been provided by a third-party company and decided “after a careful review” to switch to a new vendor. Air CanadamapPalestinian territories