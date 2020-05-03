Iranian rallies calling for destruction of Israel likely to be canceled this year

Al-Quds Day features rallies calling for the elimination of the State of Israel and the “liberation” from the “infidels” of Jerusalem.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

“Al-Quds Day,” a date designated for anti-Israel demonstrations, is unlikely to be celebrated per usual in Tehran this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Ramezan Sharif announced on Sunday.

“It will most likely not be possible to hold an Al-Quds Day march in Tehran this year,” Sharif said as quoted by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news outlet.

In an effort to control the coronavirus, the regime divided the country into white, yellow, and red areas, depending on the severity of the outbreak. Low-risk cities and towns fall under the “white area” designation.

Sharif dismissed the idea of holding rallies in “white areas” because of the negative optics.

“If this march is held in some cities only, it would bring more harm, as the foreign media looks at Tehran to assess the success of the Al-Quds march,” said Sharif.

Instead of the rally, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is expected to live broadcast an anti-Israel rant.

Al-Quds Day, first instituted in 1979 during the final week of Ramadan by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, features marches and rallies calling for the elimination of the State of Israel and the “liberation” from the “infidels” of Jerusalem — known to Muslims as “Al-Quds.”

Alongside Tehran, Beirut, and Damascus, Al-Quds Day rallies are held in several European and North American cities, among them London, Berlin, and Toronto, under the auspices of pro-Iranian Muslim organizations.

As well as providing a platform for openly anti-Semitic speakers, the rallies have become notorious for proudly displaying the flag of Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy terror organization in Lebanon.