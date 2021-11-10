American Jewish Committee gives $50,000 to initiatives for battling antisemitism

Winners included satirical news show “Jew or False,” which addresses misinformation concerning the Jewish community.

By JNS.org

The American Jewish Committee announced the five winners of its new “Disrupt Antisemitism” initiative.

A panel comprised of AJC staff members, journalists and business leaders reviewed nearly 70 submissions, and on Monday revealed the five projects that will receive $10,000 each in seed money from AJC. The winners will also be given access to AJC experts in advocacy, finance and technology to help launch their projects.

The winning projects included Olive Branch Pictures, a comics and animation studio that promotes mutual understanding between Israelis and Palestinians; the Arizona-based Orthodox social-justice organization Uri L’Tzedek, which will organize workshops with partner organizations on how antisemitism is perpetuated and can be counteracted; and New Zionist Congress, which will focus on fighting anti-Zionism among young Jews. The latter group’s board members include journalist Bari Weiss, and Israeli actress and author Noa Tishby.

Also among the winners were the satirical news show “Jew or False,” which addresses Jew-hatred and misinformation concerning the Jewish community; and Intercommunity Youth Initiative, a project by Yeshiva University Los Angeles High School to unite Jewish and non-Jewish high school students for a fellowship program.

“Bold new ideas are critical to combat the growing threats to Jews in the United States,” said Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, director of AJC’s Alexander Young Leadership Department. “The creative thinking of Jewish innovators will help the rising generation of American Jews lead us in fighting hate.”