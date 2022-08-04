Annual ‘End Jew Hatred Day’ proclaimed in NY county, ‘start of wider initiative’ across US

Protesters hold signs in front of the New York Public Library during an ‘End Jew Hatred’ protest in Manhattan, Oct. 15, 2020. (Shutterstock)

“It is no longer acceptable to stand idly by as a minority group is openly discriminated against, week-in and week-out” says The Lawfare Project director.

By World Israel News Staff

The Nassau County Legislature has declared that End Jew Hatred Day will be recognized annually, The Lawfare Project announced Wednesday in a press release.

The date for the annual event is April 29.

In Nassau County, located immediately east of New York City, there has been a rise in attacks against the Jewish community, including flyers filled with hate messages that were distributed recently in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.

“We are thankful to Nassau County for recognizing the importance of standing up against Jew-hatred,” Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project, stated.

“This annual day of recognition shows the strength of the Jewish people and our allies. It is no longer acceptable to stand idly by as a minority group is openly discriminated against, week-in and week-out.”

Referring to the End Jew Hatred as a Jewish civil rights movement, Goldstein said the annual event “marks the start of a wider initiative to spread awareness about, and fight, the rise in Jew-hatred across the country.”

“We must unite on ending Jew-hatred, and thus, make progress towards being a more inclusive, safe society,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s official proclamation, issued on June 28, reads. “Hate crimes have increased drastically in the past several years, demonstrating that we must be vigilant against the growing threat of anti-Semitism.”

The Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education is mentioned in the proclamation, expressing a commitment “to making our communities safer and more inclusive for all people.”

The first End Jew Hatred Day proclamation was signed into law on April 29, 2022 by New York State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick.