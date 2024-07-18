Anti-Israel groups plot citizens’ arrest of Netanyahu during his US visit

The move is likely only symbolic, since arrest warrants were requested from, but not granted by the ICC.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A large number of anti-Israel groups have joined forces to call for a citizens’ arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the US.

The move is likely only symbolic, since arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have been requested, but not granted, by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on July 24th.

“Surround the US Capitol and issue a notice of citizen’s arrest for Netanyahu for crimes against humanity,” said the Shut It Down for Palestine coalition.

Included in the Shut It Down for Palestine coalition are: Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), National Students for Justice in Palestine, the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition (Answer), the People’s Forum, and Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition.

In addition, 200 other anti-Israel groups are joining the movement.

Many of these groups are arranging transportation to Washington DC and the People’s Forum NYC called for a “walk out of work” for the event.

PSL DC and Answer Coalition said they were planning on putting up “Wanted” posters of Netanyahu surrounding the event.

The Virginian chapter of PSL said on Monday that this was the “first time since the beginning of the genocide that Netanyahu himself will visit the United States.”

Demonstrators were told to wear red to represent a “red line.”

PYM LA called US President Joe Biden a “criminal co-conspirator.”

In May, the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif (who is believed to have since been killed in an Israeli operation) and Ismail Haniyeh on charges of war crimes.

Khan said the charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.”

The charges against Sinwar, Haniyeh, and Deif include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.”