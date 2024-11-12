Anti-Israel protesters defend attack on Jewish students at DePaul and vow escalation

The group posted a “Wanted” sign with the photo and name of one of the students who had been assaulted, Max Long, who had suffered a concussion.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Anti-Israel radicals defended the attack on Jewish students at DePaul University last Wednesday as “justice” and declared, “It’s time to escalate resistance.”

They posted a “Wanted” sign with the photo and name of one of the students who had been assaulted, Max Long, who had suffered a concussion.

Both Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, who suffered a broken wrist, were attacked from behind by masked assailants while showing support for Israel at DePaul University’s Student Center.

The group “Behind Enemy Lines” justified their support of the violence and posted, “Why is DePaul University allowing IOF butchers to roam free on its campus?”

IOF stands for Israel Occupation Forces, according to the group’s lingo.

“For several weeks, DePaul University has allowed two pro-genocide students (one of which is a returned IDF soldier who participated in the genocide in Gaza) to parade on campus, actively antagonizing students and openly supporting the Gaza genocide by draping themselves in Israeli flags, while asking passers-by to ‘Ask an IDF Soldier,'” the group wrote.

They continued, “DePaul has no problem with a student who joined a foreign military, willingly participated in the mass slaughter of well over 100,000 people, and then returned to campus to celebrate that mass slaughter.”

Behind Enemy Lines then justified the attack by writing, “But when, just this week, someone finally gave this student a tiny bit of the justice that genociders and mass killers deserve, DePaul and other Chicago institutions are crying crocodile tears over safety and supposed antisemitism.”

The group vowed to continue the attacks and support them when they wrote, “It’s time to escalate resistance and not cower, and especially to step and get the backs of people willing to do what must be done. DePaul coddles war criminals. F- that.”